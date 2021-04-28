Is Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Still Worth A Bite?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) weekly volatility at 6.10% and ATR at 30.87. The COIN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $282.07 and a $429.54 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.88 million, which was 83.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 23.81M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.83% on 04/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $299.50 before closing at $302.00. COIN’s previous close was $304.54 while the outstanding shares total 200.46M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 471.88.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Coinbase Global Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $60.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of COIN attractive?

In related news, Director, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III sold 70,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 296.51, for a total value of 20,959,092. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III now sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,579,157. Also, Director, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 20. The shares were price at an average price of 322.61 per share, with a total market value of 22,582,599. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III now holds 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 261,048. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Coinbase Global Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COIN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $456.25.