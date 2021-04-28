Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares fell to a low of $72.80 before closing at $72.85. Intraday shares traded counted 2.44 million, which was -17.39% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.08M. HOLX’s previous close was $74.08 while the outstanding shares total 258.61M. The firm has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.82, and a growth ratio of 1.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.68, with weekly volatility at 2.60% and ATR at 1.88. The HOLX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.51 and a $85.00 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.66% on 04/27/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Hologic Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HOLX, the company has in raw cash 868.7 million on their books with 74.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.6 billion total, with 1.06 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HOLX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HOLX attractive?

In related news, SVP, Human Resources, Bebo Allison P sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 84.06, for a total value of 512,778. As the sale deal closes, the Principal Accounting Officer, COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN now sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 707,867. Also, Div. President, Diagnostics, Thornal Kevin R sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 10. The shares were price at an average price of 73.99 per share, with a total market value of 1,248,212. Following this completion of acquisition, the Principal Accounting Officer, COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN now holds 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 108,759. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

11 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hologic Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HOLX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $88.77.