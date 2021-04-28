Factors That Could Influence The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) previous close was $68.69 while the outstanding shares total 358.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.88, and a growth ratio of 2.40. HIG’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.18% on 04/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $68.35 before closing at $69.50. Intraday shares traded counted 5.64 million, which was -72.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.28M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.04, with weekly volatility at 2.33% and ATR at 1.88. The HIG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.26 and a $69.60 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $24.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HIG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HIG attractive?

In related news, EVP and General Counsel, Robinson David C sold 15,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 66.37, for a total value of 1,041,544. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Bennett Jonathan R now sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 126,820. Also, Executive Vice President, Bloom William A sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 29. The shares were price at an average price of 65.22 per share, with a total market value of 2,153,499. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, Swift Christopher now holds 148,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,784,727. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HIG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $72.62.