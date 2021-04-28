Factors That Could Influence Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.60% on 04/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.92 before closing at $4.93. Intraday shares traded counted 29.2 million, which was 31.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 42.57M. ITUB’s previous close was $5.01 while the outstanding shares total 9.76B. The firm has a beta of 0.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.93, and a growth ratio of 9.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.10, with weekly volatility at 2.21% and ATR at 0.14. The ITUB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.45 and a $6.33 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $46.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ITUB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ITUB attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 52.10%.

7 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ITUB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.46.