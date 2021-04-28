ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.92, with weekly volatility at 7.04% and ATR at 0.91. The WISH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.71 and a $32.85 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.78% on 04/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.42 before closing at $15.12. Intraday shares traded counted 9.19 million, which was -66.27% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.53M. WISH’s previous close was $14.16 while the outstanding shares total 586.98M.

Investors have identified the Internet Retail company ContextLogic Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WISH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WISH attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Just Brett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.63, for a total value of 196,260. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Bahri Rajat now sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,562,437. Also, Vice President of Operations, Chuang Peiyen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 19.18 per share, with a total market value of 287,700. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel and Secretary, Shah Devang now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,855,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.