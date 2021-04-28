Can KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Offer Investors Safety?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has a beta of 1.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.33, and a growth ratio of 1.08. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.51, with weekly volatility at 3.12% and ATR at 0.62. The KEY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.05 and a $21.81 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.85% on 04/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.185 before closing at $21.45. Intraday shares traded counted 8.12 million, which was 14.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 9.49M. KEY’s previous close was $21.27 while the outstanding shares total 968.24M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company KeyCorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KEY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KEY attractive?

In related news, Director, Corporate Center, Evans Trina M sold 34,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 21.41, for a total value of 734,470. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Schosser Douglas M now sold 28,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 538,985. Also, Head of Commercial Bank, Mago Angela G sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 02. The shares were price at an average price of 17.70 per share, with a total market value of 105,439. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Hayes Robin now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

7 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KeyCorp. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KEY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.32.