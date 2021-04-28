Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) move down -0.22% this morning: AXTA Price downtrend Looks Real

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) previous close was $32.52 while the outstanding shares total 235.50M. The firm has a beta of 1.48, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 63.13, and a growth ratio of 3.83. AXTA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.22% on 04/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.17 before closing at $32.45. Intraday shares traded counted 4.73 million, which was -60.42% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.95M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.55, with weekly volatility at 2.66% and ATR at 0.72. The AXTA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.06 and a $32.93 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AXTA, the company has in raw cash 1.27 billion on their books with 49.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.89 billion total, with 1.19 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AXTA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AXTA attractive?

In related news, SVP,Chief Ops & Sup Chain Offc, SNYDER BARRY S sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.00, for a total value of 561,920. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M now sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 992,600. Also, SVP & CFO, Lannon Sean M. sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were price at an average price of 28.50 per share, with a total market value of 250,088. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Pres., Trans. Coatings, Markevich Steven R. now holds 44,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,114,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

13 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AXTA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.63.