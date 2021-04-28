Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a beta of 1.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.33, and a growth ratio of 2.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.63, with weekly volatility at 1.66% and ATR at 2.53. The AAPL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $69.55 and a $145.09 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.24% on 04/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $134.11 before closing at $134.39. Intraday shares traded counted 65.26 million, which was 36.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 103.24M. AAPL’s previous close was $134.72 while the outstanding shares total 16.94B.

Investors have identified the Consumer Electronics company Apple Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2216.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AAPL, the company has in raw cash 36.01 billion on their books with 12.76 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 154.11 billion total, with 132.51 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AAPL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AAPL attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, O’BRIEN DEIRDRE sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 134.01, for a total value of 2,441,126. As the sale deal closes, the COO, WILLIAMS JEFFREY E now sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,832,437. Also, Director, LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 02. The shares were price at an average price of 135.60 per share, with a total market value of 463,210. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, GC and Secretary, Adams Katherine L. now holds 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,273,749. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.08%.

24 out of 40 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apple Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AAPL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $152.06.