Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) previous close was $4.83 while the outstanding shares total 160.02M. CAAP’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.66% on 04/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.85 before closing at $5.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.93 million, which was -346.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 207.25K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.27, with weekly volatility at 5.39% and ATR at 0.25. The CAAP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.72 and a $5.59 high.

Investors have identified the Airports & Air Services company Corporacion America Airports S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $829.97 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CAAP, the company has in raw cash 281.03 million on their books with 216.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 519.99 million total, with 552.55 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CAAP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CAAP attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 81.84%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Corporacion America Airports S.A.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CAAP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.30.