Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) slip over -5.98% in a week: Is SCCO Giving A Buy Signal?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) previous close was $69.12 while the outstanding shares total 773.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.27, and a growth ratio of 4.85. SCCO’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.65% on 04/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $70.0301 before closing at $71.64. Intraday shares traded counted 1.07 million, which was 11.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.21M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.51, with weekly volatility at 4.30% and ATR at 2.58. The SCCO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.23 and a $83.15 high.

Investors have identified the Copper company Southern Copper Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $53.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.82 billion total, with 1.38 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SCCO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SCCO attractive?

In related news, Chairman of the Board, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 91,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 78.24, for a total value of 7,162,872. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman of the Board, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA now sold 108,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,477,480. Also, Chairman of the Board, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 22. The shares were price at an average price of 78.15 per share, with a total market value of 7,815,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,878,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

1 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Southern Copper Corporation. 8 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCCO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $62.75.