SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is trading at $57.85 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.99, with weekly volatility at 4.63% and ATR at 1.72. The SEIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.96 and a $63.67 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.25 million, which was -142.63% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 515.36K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.16% on 04/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $55.045 before closing at $57.85. SEIC’s previous close was $56.08 while the outstanding shares total 144.08M. The firm has a beta of 1.07, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.20, and a growth ratio of 1.52.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company SEI Investments Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.05 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SEIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SEIC attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, WITHROW WAYNE sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 59.19, for a total value of 295,950. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, WITHROW WAYNE now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 289,900. Also, 10% Owner, WEST ALFRED P JR sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 17. The shares were price at an average price of 58.20 per share, with a total market value of 3,145,303. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, WEST ALFRED P JR now holds 45,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,642,642. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.70%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SEI Investments Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SEIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $70.60.