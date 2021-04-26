Here’s Why Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Rallying -13.7% to $81.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) previous close was $66.73 while the outstanding shares total 126.20M. The firm has a beta of 1.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 48.63, and a growth ratio of 1.64. VOYA’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.85% on 04/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $66.69 before closing at $67.30. Intraday shares traded counted 1.07 million, which was 15.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.27M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.56, with weekly volatility at 1.46% and ATR at 1.09. The VOYA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $37.92 and a $69.36 high.

Investors have identified the Financial Conglomerates company Voya Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VOYA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VOYA attractive?

In related news, CEO, Health Solutions, Grubka Robert L. sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 64.11, for a total value of 400,761. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, SILVA KEVIN D now sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 881,773. Also, See Remarks, SILVA KEVIN D sold 16,831 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were price at an average price of 60.35 per share, with a total market value of 1,015,697. Following this completion of acquisition, the See Remarks, Hurtsellers Christine now holds 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,625,019. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

10 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Voya Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VOYA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $73.67.