Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.09% on 04/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.04 before closing at $8.16. Intraday shares traded counted 1.07 million, which was -18.72% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 903.38K. FLXN’s previous close was $8.25 while the outstanding shares total 49.36M. The firm has a beta of 1.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.25, with weekly volatility at 6.17% and ATR at 0.60. The FLXN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.80 and a $14.39 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Flexion Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $411.92 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FLXN, the company has in raw cash 107.7 million on their books with 16.81 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 225.81 million total, with 55.27 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLXN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLXN attractive?

In related news, Chief Commercial Officer, Layman Melissa sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.80, for a total value of 53,336. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Commercial Officer, Layman Melissa now sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,931. Also, Chief Business Officer, Muzikant Adam sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 05. The shares were price at an average price of 11.13 per share, with a total market value of 44,576. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Medical Officer, KELLEY SCOTT now holds 6,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 76,007. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.