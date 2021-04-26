Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.73, with weekly volatility at 4.51% and ATR at 1.09. The CUK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.44 and a $25.76 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.25 million, which was 35.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.95M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.17% on 04/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.58 before closing at $23.28. CUK’s previous close was $23.01 while the outstanding shares total 1.09B. The firm has a beta of 2.38.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Carnival Corporation & plc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $29.89 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CUK, the company has in raw cash 9.67 billion on their books with 4.81 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.46 billion total, with 8.62 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CUK attractive?

In related news, Director, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.50, for a total value of 2,750,030. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,326,445. Also, Director, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 14. The shares were price at an average price of 28.07 per share, with a total market value of 2,491,310. Following this completion of acquisition, the Group CEO – Costa Crociere, Thamm Michael Olaf now holds 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 472,682.