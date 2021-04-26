Are Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.72, and a growth ratio of 0.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.02, with weekly volatility at 1.97% and ATR at 3.43. The CB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $93.10 and a $179.01 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.40% on 04/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $166.97 before closing at $169.26. Intraday shares traded counted 1.66 million, which was 17.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.00M. CB’s previous close was $166.92 while the outstanding shares total 451.36M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Chubb Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $75.06 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CB attractive?

In related news, Vice Chrm, Chubb Group*, Lupica John J sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 175.03, for a total value of 759,105. As the sale deal closes, the Vice Chairman, Chubb Group*, KRUMP PAUL J now sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,006,530. Also, Director, ATIEH MICHAEL G sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 165.36 per share, with a total market value of 165,360. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice Chairman, Chubb Group*, KRUMP PAUL J now holds 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 924,280. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

12 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Chubb Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $182.07.