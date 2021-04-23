Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.24, with weekly volatility at 7.46% and ATR at 1.09. The VIH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.60 and a $22.56 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 60.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 966.82K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.73% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.49 before closing at $10.81. VIH’s previous close was $10.89 while the outstanding shares total 25.92M.

Investors have identified the Shell Companies company VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $296.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of VIH attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Alpine Global Management, LLC sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.65, for a total value of 10,504. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Alpine Global Management, LLC now bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,006. Also, 10% Owner, Alpine Global Management, LLC sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 28. The shares were price at an average price of 14.11 per share, with a total market value of 40,355. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Alpine Global Management, LLC now holds 259,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,648,893. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.80%.