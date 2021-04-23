Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) previous close was $21.61 while the outstanding shares total 81.44M. The firm has a beta of 0.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 146.67. DEA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.23% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.46 before closing at $21.56. Intraday shares traded counted 0.42 million, which was 40.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 710.91K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.28, with weekly volatility at 1.20% and ATR at 0.30. The DEA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.32 and a $28.17 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Easterly Government Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.77 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DEA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DEA attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Trimble William C. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 21.51, for a total value of 193,590. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, Crate Darrell W now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 64,500. Also, Chairman, Crate Darrell W sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 12. The shares were price at an average price of 21.09 per share, with a total market value of 42,180. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, Crate Darrell W now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 41,860. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Easterly Government Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DEA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.08.