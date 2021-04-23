Why To Keep Buying Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) while S&P500 loss -0.91%

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) shares fell to a low of $44.44 before closing at $44.44. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was -16.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 273.62K. MLI’s previous close was $45.00 while the outstanding shares total 55.87M. The firm has a beta of 1.20, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.97, and a growth ratio of 1.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.88, with weekly volatility at 2.76% and ATR at 1.16. The MLI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.91 and a $45.81 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.24% on 04/22/21.

Investors have identified the Metal Fabrication company Mueller Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MLI, the company has in raw cash 129.88 million on their books with 106.16 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 986.53 million total, with 444.49 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of MLI attractive?

In related news, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Christopher Gregory L. sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.00, for a total value of 389,444. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Christopher Gregory L. now sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 710,556. Also, Director, GOLDMAN SCOTT JAY bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 37.07 per share, with a total market value of 14,828. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, GOLDMAN SCOTT JAY now holds 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,820. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mueller Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MLI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $68.00.