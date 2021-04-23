Universal Display Corporation (OLED) move down -0.47% this morning: OLED Price downtrend Looks Real

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.09, with weekly volatility at 3.75% and ATR at 8.78. The OLED stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $133.76 and a $262.77 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 4.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 399.66K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.47% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $216.04 before closing at $219.11. OLED’s previous close was $220.15 while the outstanding shares total 47.25M. The firm has a beta of 1.34, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 78.25, and a growth ratio of 2.27.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Universal Display Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 924.61 million total, with 164.96 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OLED sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OLED attractive?

In related news, Director, Comparin Cynthia Jane bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 207.37, for a total value of 476,955. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP and CFO, ROSENBLATT SIDNEY D now sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,740,384. Also, Director, ELIAS RICHARD C sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 210.50 per share, with a total market value of 37,258. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, HARTLEY C KEITH now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,133,075. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

8 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Universal Display Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OLED stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $242.18.