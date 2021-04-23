The Futility of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s Fundamentals

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 29.85, with weekly volatility at 18.42% and ATR at 1.11. The MDLY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.80 and a $27.90 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was 6.38% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 396.05K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.50% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.40 before closing at $4.74. MDLY’s previous close was $4.67 while the outstanding shares total 6.74M. The firm has a beta of 1.89.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Medley Management Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $31.95 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of MDLY attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Taube Angelic Diaz sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.33, for a total value of 12,660. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Taube Angelic Diaz now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 192,015. Also, 10% Owner, Taube Angelic Diaz sold 88,792 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 15. The shares were price at an average price of 8.32 per share, with a total market value of 738,678. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 65.60%.