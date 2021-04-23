Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) moved up 3.09% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 40.40, and a growth ratio of 2.69. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.56, with weekly volatility at 3.01% and ATR at 3.85. The TTEK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $64.83 and a $144.77 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.16% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $130.401 before closing at $131.96. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was -56.84% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 325.38K. TTEK’s previous close was $130.45 while the outstanding shares total 53.93M.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Tetra Tech Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.19 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TTEK, the company has in raw cash 163.44 million on their books with 26.18 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.04 billion total, with 754.72 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TTEK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TTEK attractive?

In related news, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, BATRACK DAN L sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.76, for a total value of 431,378. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Corporate Controller, CARTER BRIAN N now sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 912,246. Also, SVP, Chief Engineer, BROWNLIE WILLIAM R sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 22. The shares were price at an average price of 141.82 per share, with a total market value of 1,813,616. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Corporate Administration, LEMMON RICHARD A now holds 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,487,505. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

5 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tetra Tech Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TTEK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $150.14.