Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.04, with weekly volatility at 5.75% and ATR at 0.22. The SNCR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.17 and a $6.59 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was 31.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 528.79K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.77% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.25 before closing at $3.34. SNCR’s previous close was $3.25 while the outstanding shares total 42.47M. The firm has a beta of 0.98.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Synchronoss Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $149.36 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 121.37 million total, with 125.12 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SNCR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SNCR attractive?

In related news, Chief Legal Officer, Prague Ronald sold 3,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.46, for a total value of 16,074. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, CLARK DAVID D now sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,647. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Miller Jeffrey George sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 4.46 per share, with a total market value of 19,058. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal Officer, Prague Ronald now holds 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,110. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.