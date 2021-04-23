Something To Watch Before Buying West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) previous close was $323.83 while the outstanding shares total 73.90M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 70.49, and a growth ratio of 3.12. WST’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.61% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $319.05 before closing at $321.84. Intraday shares traded counted 0.41 million, which was 12.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 464.92K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.55, with weekly volatility at 1.89% and ATR at 6.60. The WST stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $163.83 and a $324.66 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.37 billion total, with 503.4 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WST sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WST attractive?

In related news, Sr. VP, GC & Corp. Sec., MILLER GEORGE LLOYD sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 296.67, for a total value of 2,670,041. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Glob Ops and Supply Chain, MONTECALVO DAVID A now sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 886,014. Also, SVP, Glob Ops and Supply Chain, MONTECALVO DAVID A sold 14,508 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 28. The shares were price at an average price of 264.82 per share, with a total market value of 3,842,047. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Digital & Trans Officer, Abraham Silji now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 204,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WST stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $328.00.