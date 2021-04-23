Something To Watch Before Buying Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.88, with weekly volatility at 1.47% and ATR at 0.53. The SUN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.38 and a $34.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 13.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 447.19K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.24% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.43 before closing at $33.65. SUN’s previous close was $33.73 while the outstanding shares total 83.15M. The firm has a beta of 1.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.06, and a growth ratio of 8.10.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company Sunoco LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sunoco LP (SUN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SUN, the company has in raw cash 97.0 million on their books with 6.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 847.0 million total, with 653.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SUN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SUN attractive?

In related news, Director, Anbouba Imad K. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.88, for a total value of 57,762. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Anbouba Imad K. now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 80,828. Also, GC & Asst. Sec., Dodderer Arnold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were price at an average price of 27.00 per share, with a total market value of 81,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sunoco LP. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SUN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.00.