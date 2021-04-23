Something To Watch Before Buying Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.34, with weekly volatility at 5.98% and ATR at 1.81. The EBIX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.01 and a $64.14 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was 54.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 816.22K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.66% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $29.47 before closing at $30.28. EBIX’s previous close was $30.08 while the outstanding shares total 30.52M. The firm has a beta of 2.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.84, and a growth ratio of 0.98.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Ebix Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $955.64 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EBIX, the company has in raw cash 100.68 million on their books with 23.62 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 346.97 million total, with 198.41 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of EBIX attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, SENGE JAMES SCOTT SR sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 59.76, for a total value of 40,159. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Eckert Neil D now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 239,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.90%.