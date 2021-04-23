Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) shares fell to a low of $93.675 before closing at $94.65. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was -2.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 321.73K. SSTK’s previous close was $95.02 while the outstanding shares total 36.24M. The firm has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 48.19, and a growth ratio of 2.18. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.32, with weekly volatility at 3.89% and ATR at 3.95. The SSTK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.45 and a $104.57 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.39% on 04/22/21.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company Shutterstock Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.48 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 489.07 million total, with 256.93 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SSTK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SSTK attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, Oringer Jonathan sold 10,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 89.04, for a total value of 946,809. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Chairman, Oringer Jonathan now sold 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,431,547. Also, Chief Accounting Officer, Ciardiello Steven sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 05. The shares were price at an average price of 91.79 per share, with a total market value of 172,565. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Chairman, Oringer Jonathan now holds 26,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,454,483. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 37.30%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Shutterstock Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SSTK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $95.60.