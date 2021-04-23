Should You Buy Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) previous close was $6.91 while the outstanding shares total 6.08M. The firm has a beta of 0.75. SCKT’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.09% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.80 before closing at $7.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was 91.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.91M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.01, with weekly volatility at 10.62% and ATR at 0.71. The SCKT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.95 and a $35.00 high.

Investors have identified the Computer Hardware company Socket Mobile Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $56.76 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.94 million total, with 4.15 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SCKT attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, MILLS KEVIN J sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.39, for a total value of 495,600. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Zhao Lynn now sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,222. Also, Director, DUNLAP DAVID W sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 10.00 per share, with a total market value of 315,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP of Engineering and CTO, OTT LEONARD L now holds 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 550,539. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 20.00%.