Should You Buy Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has a beta of 1.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.08, and a growth ratio of 2.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.37, with weekly volatility at 2.83% and ATR at 0.43. The BPFH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.00 and a $15.23 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.50% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.79 before closing at $13.82. Intraday shares traded counted 0.53 million, which was 44.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 956.21K. BPFH’s previous close was $14.03 while the outstanding shares total 82.29M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BPFH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BPFH attractive?

In related news, EVP, Almy Maura sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.35, for a total value of 67,416. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Risk Officer, MacDonald W. Timothy now sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 114,394. Also, Director, LARSON GLORIA C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 07. The shares were price at an average price of 6.10 per share, with a total market value of 30,476. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Assistant General Counsel, Cooper Christopher A now holds 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,943. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BPFH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.63.