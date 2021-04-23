Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is down -126.58% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) previous close was $429.65 while the outstanding shares total 104.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 47.98, and a growth ratio of 4.95. ROP’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.34% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $428.28 before closing at $431.13. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 26.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 604.95K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.09, with weekly volatility at 1.59% and ATR at 7.16. The ROP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $304.55 and a $455.72 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Roper Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $45.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ROP, the company has in raw cash 308.3 million on their books with 502.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.75 billion total, with 2.44 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 15.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ROP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ROP attractive?

In related news, Executive VP and CFO, Crisci Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 422.83, for a total value of 2,536,972. As the sale deal closes, the Director, JOHNSON ROBERT D now sold 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 189,865. Also, Director, JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were price at an average price of 429.67 per share, with a total market value of 214,835. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President and Controller, Conley Jason now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,028,811. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

7 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Roper Technologies Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ROP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $460.20.