Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) previous close was $255.49 while the outstanding shares total 25.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.58, and a growth ratio of 1.36. CACI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.14% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $250.60 before closing at $258.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.43 million, which was -77.72% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 241.60K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.48, with weekly volatility at 2.49% and ATR at 5.92. The CACI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $190.16 and a $266.31 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company CACI International Inc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CACI International Inc (CACI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CACI, the company has in raw cash 102.11 million on their books with 46.92 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 995.71 million total, with 772.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 16.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CACI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CACI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive, CACI Limited, BRADFORD GREGORY R bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 219.29, for a total value of 498,885. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Wallace William S now sold 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,833. Also, Director, PHILLIPS WARREN R sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 243.68 per share, with a total market value of 49,954. Following this completion of disposal, the SrVP, Corp. Controller, Voci Christopher Anthony now holds 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,251. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

11 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CACI International Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CACI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $290.75.