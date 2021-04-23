Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) moved up 4.51% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares fell to a low of $32.47 before closing at $32.69. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was 57.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 779.38K. PDCO’s previous close was $32.68 while the outstanding shares total 95.73M. The firm has a beta of 1.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.67, with weekly volatility at 2.26% and ATR at 0.96. The PDCO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.44 and a $36.88 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.03% on 04/22/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Distribution company Patterson Companies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PDCO, the company has in raw cash 155.96 million on their books with 208.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.72 billion total, with 1.2 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PDCO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PDCO attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Zurbay Donald sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.10, for a total value of 205,173. As the sale deal closes, the Director, FERAGEN JODY H now sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 329,986. Also, VP, General Counsel, KORSH LES B sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 08. The shares were price at an average price of 25.08 per share, with a total market value of 78,025. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Patterson Companies Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PDCO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.50.