Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) previous close was $18.93 while the outstanding shares total 60.50M. The firm has a beta of 1.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 63.64, and a growth ratio of 17.20. OEC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.17% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $18.40 before closing at $18.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was -6.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 373.43K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.74, with weekly volatility at 3.19% and ATR at 0.74. The OEC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.55 and a $21.05 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OEC, the company has in raw cash 64.87 million on their books with 82.62 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 500.46 million total, with 324.75 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OEC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OEC attractive?

In related news, Director, Winkhaus Hans Dietrich bought 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.52, for a total value of 69,928. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Winkhaus Hans Dietrich now sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 72,288. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Painter Corning F. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.70 per share, with a total market value of 635,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Painter Corning F. now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 455,280. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OEC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.33.