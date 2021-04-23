Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is trading at $92.86 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.42, with weekly volatility at 3.60% and ATR at 3.26. The MTH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.35 and a $117.06 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was 26.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 493.43K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.94% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $91.74 before closing at $92.86. MTH’s previous close was $93.74 while the outstanding shares total 37.58M. The firm has a beta of 1.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.43, and a growth ratio of 0.77.

Investors have identified the Residential Construction company Meritage Homes Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 903.73 million total, with 496.44 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 14.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MTH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MTH attractive?

In related news, Director, Michael R. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 90.35, for a total value of 451,750. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Sferruzza Hilla now sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 318,600. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Lord Phillippe sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 91.04 per share, with a total market value of 104,696. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Lord Phillippe now holds 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 302,838. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

2 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Meritage Homes Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $106.33.