Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) previous close was $19.37 while the outstanding shares total 7.41M. The firm has a beta of -2.50, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 203.94. KOSS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.03% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $18.60 before closing at $19.17. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 92.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.20M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.57, with weekly volatility at 6.84% and ATR at 2.58. The KOSS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.05 and a $127.45 high.

Investors have identified the Consumer Electronics company Koss Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $147.80 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KOSS, the company has in raw cash 4.39 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 13.15 million total, with 3.09 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of KOSS attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Smith David Donnan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.85, for a total value of 365,580. As the sale deal closes, the VP – Operations, LILLIE LENORE now sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 173,930. Also, President and CEO, KOSS MICHAEL J sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 29.99 per share, with a total market value of 123,619. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President – Sales, KOSS JOHN C JR now holds 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 828,580. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 23.60%.