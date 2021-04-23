KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) is down -5.1% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares fell to a low of $7.40 before closing at $8.75. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was -96.62% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 173.51K. KLXE’s previous close was $7.45 while the outstanding shares total 8.40M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.13, with weekly volatility at 19.53% and ATR at 1.66. The KLXE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.65 and a $18.97 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 17.45% on 04/22/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $88.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 150.7 million total, with 77.7 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -5.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KLXE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KLXE attractive?

In related news, Director, COLLINS JOHN T sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 41,984. As the sale deal closes, the Director, COLLINS JOHN T now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,759. Also, Director, KHOURY AMIN J sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 11. The shares were price at an average price of 2.39 per share, with a total market value of 238,800. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, WEISE THEODORE L now holds 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,527. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.70%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KLXE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.00.