Is Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Worth A Bite? ZBRA 200 SMA stands at 34.98%

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares fell to a low of $485.75 before closing at $487.35. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 11.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 365.56K. ZBRA’s previous close was $491.37 while the outstanding shares total 53.38M. The firm has a beta of 1.60, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 52.07, and a growth ratio of 5.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.67, with weekly volatility at 2.29% and ATR at 11.74. The ZBRA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $194.17 and a $518.66 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.82% on 04/22/21.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Zebra Technologies Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $25.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ZBRA, the company has in raw cash 168.0 million on their books with 364.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.27 billion total, with 1.85 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 15.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZBRA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZBRA attractive?

In related news, SVP, Corporate Development, Cho Michael sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 495.98, for a total value of 167,145. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SMITH MICHAEL A now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,024,000. Also, Chief Executive Officer, GUSTAFSSON ANDERS sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 509.77 per share, with a total market value of 7,646,550. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Schmitz Jeffrey F now holds 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 86,301. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

6 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Zebra Technologies Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZBRA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $502.30.