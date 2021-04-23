Is Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Still Worth A Bite?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.24% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $46.09 before closing at $46.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.55 million, which was 16.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 658.86K. TEX’s previous close was $46.76 while the outstanding shares total 69.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 342.07. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.00, with weekly volatility at 3.69% and ATR at 1.84. The TEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.54 and a $50.09 high.

Investors have identified the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery company Terex Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TEX, the company has in raw cash 665.0 million on their books with 7.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.88 billion total, with 723.3 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TEX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TEX attractive?

In related news, Senior V.P. Human Resources, GEORGE AMY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 47.00, for a total value of 470,000. As the sale deal closes, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO, GARRISON JOHN L JR now sold 33,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,542,851. Also, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, GARRISON JOHN L JR sold 16,210 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 08. The shares were price at an average price of 45.23 per share, with a total market value of 733,178. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Materials Processin, Hegarty Kieran now holds 22,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 991,520. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

7 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Terex Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.79.