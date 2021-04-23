Is Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) Worth A Bite? DX 200 SMA stands at 13.09%

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.18, with weekly volatility at 1.63% and ATR at 0.32. The DX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.12 and a $19.99 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 29.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 548.32K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.97% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.38 before closing at $19.38. DX’s previous close was $19.57 while the outstanding shares total 30.35M. The firm has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 2.81.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Dynex Capital Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $581.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DX attractive?

In related news, President and Co-CIO, Popenoe Smriti Laxman bought 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.35, for a total value of 19,983. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO and Co-CIO, BOSTON BYRON L now bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,002. Also, CEO and Co-CIO, BOSTON BYRON L bought 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.85 per share, with a total market value of 99,996. Following this completion of disposal, the President and Co-CIO, Popenoe Smriti Laxman now holds 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,992. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dynex Capital Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.20.