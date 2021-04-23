Is Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Still Worth A Bite?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) shares fell to a low of $112.315 before closing at $114.57. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was 33.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 512.28K. WMS’s previous close was $112.39 while the outstanding shares total 70.45M. The firm has a beta of 1.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 48.22, and a growth ratio of 0.97. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.61, with weekly volatility at 2.99% and ATR at 3.58. The WMS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.80 and a $117.89 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.94% on 04/22/21.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WMS, the company has in raw cash 224.0 million on their books with 7.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 663.53 million total, with 277.56 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WMS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WMS attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Berkshire Partners Holdings LL sold 1,455,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 103.61, for a total value of 150,787,881. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Berkshire Partners Holdings LL now sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,212,265. Also, Director, JONES ROSS M sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 103.61 per share, with a total market value of 155,000,146. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, CFO AND SECRETARY, Cottrill Scott A now holds 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,762,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WMS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $118.20.