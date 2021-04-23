Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) moved down -12.93% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) has a beta of 1.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.76, with weekly volatility at 13.25% and ATR at 3.00. The INTZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.83 and a $29.90 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.83% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.5635 before closing at $15.76. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was -51.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 342.85K. INTZ’s previous close was $15.63 while the outstanding shares total 16.77M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Intrusion Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $308.58 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For INTZ, the company has in raw cash 16.7 million on their books with 0.42 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 18.31 million total, with 2.14 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on INTZ sounds very interesting.

In related news, Former 10% Owner, PAXTON MICHAEL L sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.50, for a total value of 46,612. As the sale deal closes, the Former 10% Owner, PAXTON MICHAEL L now sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,404. Also, Former 10% Owner, PAXTON MICHAEL L sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 06. The shares were price at an average price of 26.15 per share, with a total market value of 104,600. Following this completion of acquisition, the Former 10% Owner, PAXTON MICHAEL L now holds 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 213,280. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.90%.