GWW Stock: W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Is Still Worth a Bite

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) shares fell to a low of $418.66 before closing at $419.12. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was -4.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 317.76K. GWW’s previous close was $424.04 while the outstanding shares total 53.20M. The firm has a beta of 1.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.40, and a growth ratio of 2.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.69, with weekly volatility at 1.78% and ATR at 7.88. The GWW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $256.19 and a $427.90 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.16% on 04/22/21.

Investors have identified the Industrial Distribution company W.W. Grainger Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.81 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GWW, the company has in raw cash 585.0 million on their books with 8.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.92 billion total, with 1.44 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 21.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GWW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GWW attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, Macpherson Donald G sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 407.01, for a total value of 1,740,366. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. VP and General Counsel, HOWARD JOHN L now sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,032,283. Also, Sr. VP and General Counsel, HOWARD JOHN L sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 10. The shares were price at an average price of 403.79 per share, with a total market value of 7,632,749. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, Macpherson Donald G now holds 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,308,421. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

5 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on W.W. Grainger Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GWW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $407.27.