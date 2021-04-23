Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) previous close was $44.55 while the outstanding shares total 52.95M. The firm has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 99.98, and a growth ratio of 7.59. GDOT’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.03% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $44.09 before closing at $44.09. Intraday shares traded counted 0.43 million, which was 18.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 531.06K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.01, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 1.46. The GDOT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.81 and a $64.97 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Green Dot Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.41 billion total, with 3.08 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GDOT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GDOT attractive?

In related news, Director, JACOBS WILLIAM I sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.82, for a total value of 22,910. As the sale deal closes, the CAO/Operational CFO, Unruh Jess now sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 470,790. Also, Director, JACOBS WILLIAM I sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were price at an average price of 51.38 per share, with a total market value of 25,690. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel and Secretary, Lockwood Kristina S now holds 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,458. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

6 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Green Dot Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GDOT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.17.