e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.38% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $29.8101 before closing at $30.22. Intraday shares traded counted 0.57 million, which was 20.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 715.61K. ELF’s previous close was $29.81 while the outstanding shares total 49.46M. The firm has a beta of 2.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 267.43, and a growth ratio of 37.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.57, with weekly volatility at 2.65% and ATR at 0.84. The ELF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.55 and a $30.07 high.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company e.l.f. Beauty Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ELF, the company has in raw cash 35.44 million on their books with 15.25 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 160.29 million total, with 66.68 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ELF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ELF attractive?

In related news, , Milsten Scott sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 29.99, for a total value of 47,989. As the sale deal closes, the , Milsten Scott now sold 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,974. Also, , Milsten Scott sold 18,431 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 16. The shares were price at an average price of 29.91 per share, with a total market value of 551,323. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, AMIN TARANG now holds 91,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,652,524. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

8 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on e.l.f. Beauty Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ELF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.19.