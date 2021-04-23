Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) is down -38.93% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has a beta of 1.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.98, and a growth ratio of 0.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.47, with weekly volatility at 2.65% and ATR at 1.87. The AAWW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.12 and a $69.08 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.14% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $65.5001 before closing at $66.05. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 2.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 520.89K. AAWW’s previous close was $66.81 while the outstanding shares total 27.40M.

Investors have identified the Airports & Air Services company Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.87 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AAWW, the company has in raw cash 856.28 million on their books with 298.69 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.22 billion total, with 1.15 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AAWW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AAWW attractive?

In related news, Director, Flynn William J sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 61.60, for a total value of 231,431. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, GC & Secty., Kokas Adam Richard now sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,378,625. Also, Director, Flynn William J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 29. The shares were price at an average price of 58.20 per share, with a total market value of 291,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Flynn William J now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 295,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AAWW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $90.75.