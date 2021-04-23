Are OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares fell to a low of $22.84 before closing at $22.85. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was -32.55% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 255.87K. OFG’s previous close was $24.20 while the outstanding shares total 51.53M. The firm has a beta of 1.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.35, and a growth ratio of 2.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.35, with weekly volatility at 4.25% and ATR at 0.92. The OFG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.38 and a $24.33 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.58% on 04/22/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company OFG Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OFG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OFG attractive?

In related news, Director, Morazzani Pedro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.00, for a total value of 115,000. As the sale deal closes, the Managing Director Corp Perform, Ortiz Cesar A now sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,543. Also, Director, INCLAN JULIAN sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 20.25 per share, with a total market value of 86,472. Following this completion of acquisition, the Managing Director Corp Perform, Ortiz Cesar A now holds 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,956. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OFG Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OFG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.75.