Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)?

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -13.08% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.21 before closing at $12.36. Intraday shares traded counted 1.92 million, which was -662.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 251.79K. TIPT’s previous close was $14.22 while the outstanding shares total 33.21M. The firm has a beta of 0.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.06, with weekly volatility at 14.88% and ATR at 0.97. The TIPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.50 and a $14.36 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company Tiptree Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $385.51 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of TIPT attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Inayatullah Arif bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.19, for a total value of 696,420. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Inayatullah Arif now bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 293,217. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Ilany Jonathan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.13 per share, with a total market value of 35,667. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Friedman Paul M now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 155,720. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 36.90%.