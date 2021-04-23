Are International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.01, with weekly volatility at 3.22% and ATR at 0.55. The IMXI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.44 and a $18.69 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was -153.84% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 146.46K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.30% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.51 before closing at $14.75. IMXI’s previous close was $14.56 while the outstanding shares total 38.12M. The firm has a beta of 0.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.76, and a growth ratio of 30.48.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company International Money Express Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $569.05 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IMXI, the company has in raw cash 74.91 million on their books with 7.04 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 186.73 million total, with 83.94 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of IMXI attractive?

In related news, CEO, President & Chairman, Lisy Robert sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.00, for a total value of 3,200. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, President & Chairman, Lisy Robert now sold 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,414. Also, CEO, President & Chairman, Lisy Robert sold 28,532 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 17. The shares were price at an average price of 16.12 per share, with a total market value of 460,050. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, President & Chairman, Lisy Robert now holds 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 212,661. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on International Money Express Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IMXI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.83.