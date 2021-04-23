Analyst’s Sets Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) New Target at $6.00: UBX is Now On A Buy List

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) previous close was $5.03 while the outstanding shares total 53.68M. UBX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.78% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.0397 before closing at $5.17. Intraday shares traded counted 0.43 million, which was 36.38% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 673.11K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.28, with weekly volatility at 7.10% and ATR at 0.37. The UBX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.72 and a $15.44 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Unity Biotechnology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $294.43 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UBX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UBX attractive?

In related news, President, David Nathaniel E sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.24, for a total value of 8,908,000. As the sale deal closes, the President, David Nathaniel E now bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,478. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.10%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Unity Biotechnology Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UBX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.00.