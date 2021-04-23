Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Gain 27.90% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.06, with weekly volatility at 3.79% and ATR at 1.91. The ABCB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.12 and a $57.81 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 10.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 436.87K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.40% on 04/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $48.625 before closing at $48.69. ABCB’s previous close was $49.38 while the outstanding shares total 69.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.93, and a growth ratio of 1.62.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Ameris Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABCB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABCB attractive?

In related news, EVP/CCO, EDWARDS JON S sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 43.74, for a total value of 262,440. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Choate William Millard now sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 309,088. Also, Director, McCague Elizabeth A bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 03. The shares were price at an average price of 23.44 per share, with a total market value of 35,156. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ameris Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABCB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $58.50.