Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) shares fell to a low of $155.51 before closing at $158.66. Intraday shares traded counted 0.59 million, which was 31.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 862.15K. CE’s previous close was $155.54 while the outstanding shares total 115.64M. The firm has a beta of 1.23, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.31, and a growth ratio of 0.44. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.68, with weekly volatility at 2.03% and ATR at 3.55. The CE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $69.69 and a $159.31 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.01% on 04/21/21.

Investors have identified the Chemicals company Celanese Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CE, the company has in raw cash 955.0 million on their books with 496.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.76 billion total, with 1.97 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 11.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CE attractive?

In related news, Director, WULFF JOHN K sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 153.82, for a total value of 922,928. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WULFF JOHN K now sold 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,163. Also, EVP & CFO, Richardson Scott A sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 133.55 per share, with a total market value of 868,075. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, WULFF JOHN K now holds 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,118. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

12 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Celanese Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $161.90.